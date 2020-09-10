South Africa

One of Nateniel 'killer cops' has previous conviction

10 September 2020 - 12:49

One of the police officers who is implicated in the murder of Eldorado Park teen Nateniel Julies was previously convicted. 

Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 43, Caylene Whiteboy, and Forster Netshiongolo, 37, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"It's powerful but elegant, like me": Boity launches new perfume range
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X