One of Nateniel 'killer cops' has previous conviction
One of the police officers who is implicated in the murder of Eldorado Park teen Nateniel Julies was previously convicted.
Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 43, Caylene Whiteboy, and Forster Netshiongolo, 37, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday. ..
