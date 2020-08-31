Arrest of cops linked to Eldorado Park teen's death gives mom hope

The mother of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniel Julies, who was shot and killed, allegedly by police officers, has expressed renewed hope that the arrest of two police officers will lead to justice being served.

Julies's mother, Bridget Harris, said she wasn't sure if the two cops are the "real culprits", however.

"The two who were arrested must start speaking [and reveal] who the real culprit who shot Nateniel is," Harris said during a march by the community to the Eldorado Park police station yesterday. She said they did not know the detained officers.

Clint Smith, Nateniel's stepfather, read a memorandum compiled by the family and the community in the south of Johannesburg.

"We want weekly updates on the case from Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] and also provide updates to the families of those victims who were subjected to police brutality. We want police officers from Eldorado Park to undergo drugs tests so trust can be restored," Smith said.

He also said that they demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority finalise Julies's matter within six months. Eldorado Park residents have demanded justice for the teen.

The two officers, who are attached to the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit, are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court today charged with the murder of the 16-year-old. The pair will also be charged with possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Julies, who had Down's syndrome, was shot at close range last week.

Flowers and two white crosses were placed next to a truck at the place where Julies was shot. The scene is less than 100m from his home.