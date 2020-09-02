Police who abuse power must be brought to book

The harrowing, premature and violent death of Nateniel Julies at the hands of those who – if anything – should’ve protected him, brings to light the brutality of our police.



Brutality we often referred to in the beginning stages of our hard lockdown when the security forces are said to have killed at least 10 people while enforcing the rules imposed to impede the spread of the coronavirus...