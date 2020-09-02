Crime a clear and present danger to SA

I was horrified to read about the brutal assault on Comrades legend and 1991 winner Nick Bester near his home in Pretoria as he was training. Bester is in ICU and the ferocity of his assault is blood-curdling. According to reports he was “beaten with rocks, dragged up a hill and beaten again with rocks and tied up and left for dead”.



What kind of twisted minds do something like that? As our country stares corruption in the face, we are once again reminded of another scourge that bedevils it. Violent crime is out of control with violent criminals ruling the roost. Murder, GBV, rape, and assault are the order of the day...