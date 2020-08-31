WATCH | Police accused of Nateniel Julies' death to stay in custody pending legal representation

A policeman and a policewoman on Monday appeared in court accused of the premeditated murder of 16-year-old Nateniël Julies of Eldorado Park.

Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy, attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit, made a brief appearance in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Monday afternoon.

Ndyalvane, a tall man, had his entire face covered with a beanie and black mask. He was dressed in brown pants, brown shoes and grey formal jacket.

The petite Whiteboy was dressed in a green winter jacket with a fur hoodie.