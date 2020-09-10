South Africa

Family accuses police of brutality in the shooting to death of mentally unstable man

10 September 2020 - 08:42

In what appears to be another case of police brutality, a senior police officer allegedly asked a 22-year-old man suspected to be mentally unstable “if he wanted to die because he was going to shoot him”.

Less than two minutes later, two shots rang out and people in close proximity of the shooting scattered in different directions...

