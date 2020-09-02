Lusanda Mxenge lands top job in SA presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lusanda Mxenge as acting director-general in the presidency and secretary of the cabinet.
Mxenge, who has held the position of deputy director-general: cabinet office, will serve as acting director-general for six months or until the post is filled, whichever comes first.
This follows the retirement of longstanding presidency director-general Dr Cassius Lubisi.
Mxenge has extensive experience in government, having worked in local government, parliament and a number of national government departments.
She previously worked in the department of provincial and local government, served as director in the office of the director-general in the department of public works, and chief of staff in the office of the minister of communications.
Mxenge also worked as chief director: cluster coordination in international relations, and in stakeholder management and executive support in the office of the director-general in the department of social development.
TimesLIVE
