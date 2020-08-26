Tito Mboweni out of order
Finance minister Tito Mboweni had no right to question decisions taken by Zambia and to threaten to "mobilise" against that country's president was just taking it a step further.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had to reprimand Mboweni for inappropriate remarks this week after he had taken to social media at the weekend to criticise president Edgar Lungu for axing Zambian Central Bank governor Denny Kalyalaya...
