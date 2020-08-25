'We will act against corruption in all its manifestations': Jackson Mthembu

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the ANC is committed to fighting all forms of corruption and will prove “doubters” wrong, come this weekend.

According to Mthembu, the party's national executive committee (NEC) will meet at the weekend to discuss issues of corruption.

Mthembu said the outcome of the meeting will disappoint those doubting that the party can root out wrongdoings, including the media.

“The ANC NEC this weekend will definitely disappoint all other doubting Thomases,” said Mthembu.

“We will act against corruption in all its manifestations and prove all of them wrong.”