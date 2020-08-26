Eastern Cape braces for new surge even as Covid-19 numbers subside

The provincial government has warned the Eastern Cape is yet to reach its peak in coronavirus infections, with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba on Tuesday saying that would be determined by people's attitudes.

Gomba said the Eastern Cape was not yet out of the woods even though premier Oscar Mabuyane announced the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients had decreased in August. The province had recorded 84,144 cases by Tuesday evening, with 2,800 deaths and 79,947 recoveries.

Gomba said they were still bracing for a surge, which was predicted between August and September.

“We are ready for it, but the problem is that we are not aware when the peak will be. It will go with the attitudes of our people. What we can say is that people are now becoming familiar with Covid-19.”

Mabuyane and his MECs updated the media on the work done to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Bhisho. He said this week's data showed the number of hospitalisations, isolations and patients on ventilators in intensive care and needing high care was decreasing.