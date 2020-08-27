Court shoots down KZN water board members' case against Lindiwe Sisulu

“The judge did not see how the minister in exercising her legally empowered duties could cause irreparable harm to the former members,” said Sisulu’s spokesperson Yonela Diko.

Diko said Sisulu hoped that this judgment served as a clear message to all who serve in the public institutions, regardless of level, that they all serve the people of SA and implement the policies of the government.

“Water and sanitation services are a critical catalyst for economic growth and development, making this sector crucial for service delivery in the country, and to this end the water boards play a vital role in the supply of water and water resource management,” said Diko.

Former board members Visvin Reddy, Siboniso Shabalala, William Mapena, Teboho Nkhahle, Nompumelelo Chamane, Mbali Ndlovu, Simonsenkosi Chamane, Suleman Badat and Thandwa Mthembu brought an application against the minister.

Sisulu had said the reason for disbanding the board was because of the failure of previous minister Gugile Nkwinti to obtain cabinet approval before appointing the board.

In his ruling, judge Pieter Bezuidenhout said: “There is no irreparable harm if the interdict is not granted as the only issue is that of remuneration, which I have dealt with, and the balance of convenience, which is not in applicants’ favour.

“I am satisfied that the applicants have failed to make out a case for the interim relief which is sought in the notice of motion.”

TimesLIVE