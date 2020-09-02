Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast

A 13-year-old Durban girl who went missing was found with her 34-year-old neighbour in Richards Bay late on Tuesday night.

When the child's parents realised she was missing from their home in Cornubia, north of Durban, on Tuesday morning, they rushed to the neighbour's house for help, only to discover the 34-year-old father of four had also disappeared.

A relative had seen the child, who turned 13 on Tuesday, get into a vehicle with the man in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the two were found in Richards Bay on the north coast just before midnight.