Mom relieved as trial date is set for Bryanston school sexual assault case

The mother of a Bryanston High School pupil who laid a sexual abuse charge against the school’s former sports coach has expressed relief that the “end is near”.

The Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday announced the accused would stand trial from November 23.

“Right now there are a flood of emotions surfacing all at once from the past 19 months of disappointment. [I am] feeling anxious but somewhat relieved that there is now light and the end is near,” the woman said in a statement released by Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).

The group has been supporting the family leading up to the trial, a process that had taken almost two years.