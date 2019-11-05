'Good schools' in Gauteng reached capacity on first day of placement

As thousands of parents grapple with uncertainty over school placements of Grade 1 and 8 pupils, the department of education has released the names of the 20 schools which reached full capacity on the first day of placements.

Northcliff High School in Johannesburg received the highest number of applications at 1,485, but can only accommodate 280 pupils.

It was followed by Alberton High School, also in Johannesburg, with 1,460 applications and capacity for 202 pupils.

Boksburg High School also made it on to the list with 1,332 applications, with capacity for 270 pupils.

On Monday, the department announced that 34,553 pupils remained unplaced at their schools of choice, with 21 000 of them Grade 8 pupils.