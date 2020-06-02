No decision yet on sexual assault trial of former Bryanston High sports coach

For the thirteenth time, the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the matter of the former Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at the school, the organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse said.

The organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi said the case was postponed to August 24 for representations to the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The ex-coach has hired a new legal representative.

The WMACA had arrived in court, expecting to receive a decision from the prosecutions directorate on whether the accused had a case to answer to.

“The accused has not yet pleaded to the charges brought before him. He brought representations before the court for the charges against him to be dismissed.

“The decision now lies with the director of public prosecutions,” she said.