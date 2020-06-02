South Africa

No decision yet on sexual assault trial of former Bryanston High sports coach

By Naledi Shange - 02 June 2020 - 13:43
The Alexandra magistrate's court has postponed a sexual assault case brought against a former sports coach at Bryanston High School, pending a decision from the prosecuting authority.
For the thirteenth time, the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the matter of the former Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at the school, the organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse said.

The organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi said the case was postponed to August 24 for representations to the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The ex-coach has hired a new legal representative.

The WMACA had arrived in court, expecting to receive a decision from the prosecutions directorate on whether the accused had a case to answer to.

“The accused has not yet pleaded to the charges brought before him. He brought representations before the court for the charges against him to be dismissed.

“The decision now lies with the director of public prosecutions,” she said.

Before the court proceedings. Murombedzi had said the delays at court were discouraging to the victim. The case has been before the courts since last year.

“It has been a long and not-so-motivating journey for the one victim who chose to pursue a criminal case against the accused,” she said.

The alleged sexual assaults happened both on and off the school premises. The cases date back to 2017 and 2018.

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school in March last year after a disciplinary hearing in which he was found guilty of sexually harassing three pupils, and of financial mismanagement.

He was arrested in connection with a case of sexual assault in January 2019. He is out on bail.

