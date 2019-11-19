Bullying fires seven-year-old boy to turn superhero

This seven-year-old superhero looks ready to become South Africa's Stan Lee

By day, Prince Mashawana is a regular school kid from Bryanston but when his school uniform comes off he is a superhero with a mission to get young and old reading.

While his character, Super Mash, is the epitome of fearlessness, Prince was inspired to create the hero when he was faced with bullying at school.

Struggling to find a solution to the difficulties of bullying, Mashawana told his father who inspired his need to support other kids who are trying to conquer the fears.

"My dad told me that I must stand up for myself and to be confident," Prince shares.

While taking his father's advice, he birthed the high-flying Super Mash story. "Being Super Mash makes me confident in standing up for other kids."

Through his first edition which was published this week, Prince has a series of issues in the pipeline that will deal with a range of matters including speech therapy.