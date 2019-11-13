Former Bryanston school coach applies for dismissal of sexual assault charge

A former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual assault has turned to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) in a bid to have his case thrown out of court.

The 33-year-old was dismissed from the school in March after a disciplinary hearing in which he was found guilty of sexually harassing three pupils, and of financial mismanagement.

The matter was previously postponed to allow him to make representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP). This was after his representations to the senior public prosecutor were unsuccessful.

The Wynberg magistrate’s court heard on Tuesday that his representations to the DPP had failed.

“The matter has been escalated to the NDPP, who will hopefully uphold the previous decisions made thus far,” said Luke Lamprecht from Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).