Gauteng principals declare schools ready after receiving PPEs

The principal, John Skelton said his school was ready and confirmed that they had received all the safety material.

"About two weeks back, we had a company that came to clean and disinfect our classes. Safety and security is the most important for us and we are ready to welcome our Grade 12 pupils," he said.

East Bank High School principal Isaac Thloloe said they had received sanitisers, masks and two temperature screening devices. In other schools in the area, the school management teams were locked in meetings.

But Lesufi raised concerns about the issue of business people who were blocking the delivery of personal protective equipment, saying Tshwane south and north were the hardest hit.

"We have 103 schools that were supposed to receive PPE material but 65 have not received it. We are finding ourselves caught in between people who believe we have given a contract to Bidvest company and we have explained to them that Bidvest is only donating the PPE material, they have not won a tender," Lesufi said.

"We are ready to welcome our teachers and pupils back to schools. Because we had a lot of incidents of violence and break-ins at our schools, we have put out a plan. We hope that by Friday all our teachers will be back at schools.

"There are other teacher unions encouraging their members not to report back to work. We are dealing with the issue of PPEs. We deliver the safety material first and there-after teachers can report back to work."

Lesufi said teachers who are not fit and ready to start were given forms to fill so that the department can replace them.