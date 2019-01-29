Bryanston High responds after teacher suspended for sexual assault

Bryanston High School on Tuesday confirmed that one of its teachers had been suspended and arrested over allegations of sexual assault.

Police said on Tuesday morning that the 33-year-old teacher, who cannot be named, was arrested on January 17 and appeared in court on the same day. The case was postponed to March 12 for further investigation.

According to reports, the teacher is accused of sexually assaulting pupils at the school between 2017 and last year. News24 reported that “at least three girls” had come forward.

However, Sandton SAPS spokesman Captain Granville Meyer said only one person had opened a formal complaint with police.

School governing body (SGB) chairman Aidan Hillebrand said the school was aware of the allegations.