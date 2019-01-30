Counsellors to help Bryanston High 'sex abuse' pupils

Counsellors have been dispatched to a Gauteng high school after one of its teachers was arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault last week.

Yesterday, the provincial department of education in a statement commended the school governing body (SGB) for Bryanston High School in Johannesburg for taking prompt action.

This after the 33-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual assault after the mother of a 17-year-old female pupil opened a case with police.

The department said a socio-support team was dispatched to the school to provide counselling for the affected pupils.

The school's governing body chairman, Aidan Hillebrand, yesterday said they had suspended the teacher while the case unfolded.

"This matter is of grave concern to the school as the safety and wellbeing of learners are a priority. The SGB does not tolerate any form of harassment or sexual misconduct," Hillebrand said.