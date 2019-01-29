South Africa

Bryanston High School teacher arrested for sexual assault

By MATTHEW SAVIDES - 29 January 2019 - 10:53
Bryanston High School in Johannesburg.
Bryanston High School in Johannesburg.
Image: Elizabeth Sejake / Sunday Times.

A 33-year-old staff member at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg has been arrested for sexual assault.

Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday morning.

“I can confirm that a sexual offences case was opened at our station and is being investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit,” said Sandton police spokesman Captain Granville Meyer.

The man was arrested and appeared in court on January 17. He was released on bail.

The man will appear in court again on March 12.

According to reports the teacher is accused of sexually assaulting pupils between 2017 and last year. He has been suspended.

READ MORE:

Collan Rex sentenced to 23 years in prison

The South Gauteng High Court on Thursday sentenced Collan Rex, the former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach, to 23 years in prison.
News
2 months ago

Lesufi praises Parktown boys who testified against former water polo coach

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the pupils who testified against Collan Rex‚ the former Parktown Boys’ High School assistant water ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X