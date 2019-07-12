Humanoid robot Sophia wows pupils

A group of pupils from various schools in Gauteng had the opportunity of interacting with Sophia, the first humanoid robot in SA.

Sophia, who was dressed in designed African print, stood in front of a full audience at Ebony auditorium at Campus office park in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

From a distance, she looked like a human being.

Alicia Lawrence, 16, a grade 11 pupil at Westbury secondary school, said she was taken aback when she saw Sophia's facial expressions.

"She behaved like a normal human being. I am excited that my school was also invited to experience such an innovation.

"I have seen a lot of robots in the past, but I have never seen one that looks and act like a human being.