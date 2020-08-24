Former Bryanston High sports coach 'has case to answer', will stand trial

A former sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg has failed in his bid to have the director of public prosecutions (DPP) throw the case out of court.

The DPP, after reviewing the submission, said on Monday the accused had a case to answer.

The matter was heard in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday, where it was announced the trial date had been set down for August 31, according to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).

Disciplinary hearings held by the school last year alluded to there being three victims, but only one lodged a criminal case against the former coach, who was fired by the school after an internal hearing on allegations of sexual assault and financial mismanagement.

“The victim's family expressed relief about the announcement to set a trial date. For WMACA this is a positive move ,” said the organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi.