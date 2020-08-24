Thuli Madonsela calls for meeting with Ramaphosa at online rally against Covid-19 corruption

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation hosted what it called an “online rally” on Friday where former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former cabinet minister Derek Hanekom and Rev Frank Chikane urged civil society to take a stand against corruption.

Sandile Zungu, of the Black Business Council, also spoke at the event, describing corruption in SA as being on “steroids”.

“The ‘Stop C19 Corruption’ rally featured speakers across several provinces, from labour, business, civil society and the faith-based sector. They addressed hundreds of participants, making the call for greater accountability and transparency around Covid-19 procurement,” the foundation said in a statement on Sunday.

“The rally followed a recent moral call by the SA Council of Churches (SACC) and several foundations against C19 corruption.

“Speaking at the rally, former public protector and founder of the Thuma Foundation Thuli Madonsela said that civil society needed to make the fight against C19 corruption sustainable. She called for a ‘united front’ so that civil society could consistently check that ‘democracy is doing what it is supposed to be doing’.”