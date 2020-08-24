Master beadwork maker inspires others to take charge of their lives

Master beadwork maker, painter and remarkable cultural entrepreneur and educator Sophie Msoziswa Mahlangu showed the youngsters a thing or two when she recently won the Beaded Category of the 2020 Innibos National Craft Awards.

Her prize of R20 000 – sponsored by the National Department of Arts and Culture – was richly deserved, agree the judges of the competition, who were thrilled at the skill shown in her entry – a colour beaded bicycle.

From a shop at her home, Mahlangu’s co-op, Nomhlekhabo Craft Africa, produces and sells beadwork for local ceremonial use and for the visiting tourist trade.

As a custodian of Nzunza Ndebele heritage, she is also a professional performing artist, she sings and dances traditional songs at major celebrations and cultural festivals with her performing group uNosinki Nabomma Bemvelo.