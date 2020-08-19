Thandi Modise gives go-ahead to DA request for Covid-19 graft debate

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has acceded to the DA's request for an urgent parliamentary debate on corruption related to Covid-19 procurement.

But she declined the official opposition's demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa should be summoned to account on how he would deal with ANC members implicated in Covid-19 corruption. The party also demanded that Ramaphosa account for his son, Andile, who, according to DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, landed a R6m contract to modify taxis in Gauteng to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Modise said she found no basis on which to summon Ramaphosa.

“As you are aware, the president is accountable to the National Assembly in respect of his official duties contained in the constitution and related legislation.

“In this regard, the president is scheduled to account to the National Assembly during 'questions to the president' now scheduled for August 27 2020,” said Modise.