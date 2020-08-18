MK vets take aim at Cyril Ramaphosa, demand an end to corruption

The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for him to deal “decisively” with corruption.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said rampant looting during the Covid-19 pandemic was a “litmus test” for Ramaphosa. He said this was a particularly right time for Ramaphosa to rise to the occasion, especially after campaigning on an anti-corruption card that led to his election as ANC president in December 2019.

The MKMVA said it was also concerned by divisions within the ANC national executive committee (NEC) led by Ramaphosa.

This disunity, said Maphatsoe, had led to an anti-corruption attitude that is targeting only a certain faction while turning a blind eye to the other. He said only a united NEC could deal with corruption without fear or favour and restore the credibility of the organisation.

Concerns and demands

Maphatsoe said the MKMVA, after a meeting of its NEC, will request an urgent meeting with the ANC top six to raise its concerns and demands.

“The MKMVA demands that all corruption be cleaned out without fear or favour. This will only be possible if factionalism is rooted out,” said Maphatsoe.