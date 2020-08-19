It won't be possible to change Electoral Act without amending constitution: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has warned that it will not be possible to make changes to the Electoral Act without amending the constitution.

Parliament and the government are in a race against time to effect changes to the Electoral Act and other related laws to enable independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections.

The Constitutional Court found that exclusive party proportional representation could no longer be used. It gave parliament 24 months to correct defects in the Electoral Act, meaning the legislature and the government have until June 2022 to meet the court-imposed deadline.

A joint meeting of parliament's home affairs portfolio committee and the select committee on security and justice was briefed about possible scenarios to overhaul electoral legislation after the ConCourt’s ruling in June that declared parts of the Electoral Act unconstitutional.

The four scenarios presented by a parliamentary official, which were drafted with the assistance of government officials, were based on the assumption that no constitutional amendment would be required.