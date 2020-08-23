Ramaphosa writes letter to ANC members over corruption.

The failure by the ANC to implement decisions taken at its conferences has allowed corruption to flourish in the country.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a letter he sent to ANC members on Sunday.

Ramaphosa vowed to fulfill the promise he made when he campaigned for the party’s presidency ahead of the 54th national conference in 2017 to deal with and ultimately end corruption which has seemingly flourished under his watch.

He urged ANC members to have the “courage” and “honesty” to acknowledge that some of its leaders, public representatives and members have “on numerous occasions” been implicated in some form of corruption.

“To be quite clear, I am not suggesting that corruption is only a problem of our movement. Nor am I suggesting that corruption is widespread among our membership or leadership. In fact, I know that the overwhelming majority of ANC members and leaders strongly oppose corruption, patronage and all other forms of criminality,” Ramaphosa said.

“However, as a movement we have so far been unable to turn our organisational positions into actions that will end corruption once and for all. As a result, we have allowed corruption to continue and, at times, to flourish within our ranks.”