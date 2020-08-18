Ramaphosa it is time to atone for Marikana

In May 2017, while campaigning for the ANC presidency, then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa visited Rhodes University in Makhanda, in Eastern Cape. It was five years since the Marikana massacre in which 34 miners were killed in one of the most violent labour disputes in democratic SA.



Many believed, and still do, that Ramaphosa who was at the time non-executive director of the mining company Lonmin, had at the very least a moral obligation to apologise for his part in events that ultimately led to the massacre...