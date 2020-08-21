How long will the harmed masses continue to follow their abuser, the ANC?

Overpricing and oversupplying of goods and services did not start during Covid-19. It has been there since 1994 but reached its climax during the reign of former president Jacob Zuma.



But loyal supporters continue to deny most ANC members are corrupt to the core. There is no way service providers not connected to ANC politicians could inflate prices and be awarded a tender worth millions of rand...