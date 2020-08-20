ANC voters need to break cycle of abuse from ruling party

Despite media reports uncovering irregularities and corruption in personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders as well as numerous investigations at national and provincial levels, we are not seeing the public outcry turning into a groundswell of demonstrations against the ANC-led government.



Perhaps it’s too soon to judge given that we’ve only just entered level 2 of lockdown and people are maybe still grappling with how best to mobilise large numbers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic...