Miffed Mathabatha 'storms' VBS virtual meeting

Limpopo ANC chairperson Stan Mathabatha allegedly lashed out at the ANC national leadership for not inviting him to a crucial meeting yesterday to discuss the future of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.



Sowetan has learnt that the meeting was called to discuss the Vhavenda Royal Nation’s request to be part of the discussions to revive the collapsed bank in which a staggering R2bn was looted. The Vavhenda Royal Council wrote a letter to the ANC leadership asking to be involved in any discussions on the prospects of the reviving the defunct bank and addressing the plight of those that lost their investments...