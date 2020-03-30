Two Limpopo MECs test negative for Covid-19

The Limpopo provincial government says it has welcomed the negative Covid-19 results of two members of the executive council.

Premier Stan Mathabatha's spokesperson Kenny Mathivha said the MEC for education Polly Boshielo and MEC for sports, arts & culture Thandi Moraka had initially come into contact with prominent sports personality Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane who tested positive for Covid-19 after she had travelled overseas.

"The MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her entire team has since screened and tested all those who came into close contact with our sports personality and we are happy to announce that all of them tested negative," he said.

"We are excited that the results have come back negative of the Covid-19 virus and the two MECs will remain in self-quarantine until 14 days as part of protocols,"said Mathabatha.

Molokwane announced last week that she tested positive for the virus.

Mathivha added that the lockdown regulations have empowered the department of health to trace and arrest anyone who may have tested positive but refused to be quarantined.