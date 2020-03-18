Premier to visit St Engenas ZCC about Easter plans

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha will today lead a delegation to Moria to meet St Engenas ZCC (the Dove denomination) ahead of its Easter pilgrimage.

The meeting comes a day after the bigger ZCC denomination (of the Star emblem) announced its postponement of its Easter gathering following measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I will be leading my executive to the St Engenas ZCC to meet the church leaders as part of our consultation today," Mathabatha said.

The St Engenas ZCC has not pronounced on its intentions about its annual Easter. The premier further announced the establishment of the provincial inter-ministerial team to be chaired by the MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba.