Premier to visit St Engenas ZCC about Easter plans

By Peter Ramothwala - 18 March 2020 - 11:48
Stan Mathabatha
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha will today lead a delegation to Moria to meet St Engenas ZCC (the Dove denomination) ahead of its Easter pilgrimage.

The meeting comes a day after the bigger ZCC denomination (of the Star emblem) announced its postponement of its Easter gathering following measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I will be leading my executive to the St Engenas ZCC to meet the church leaders as part of our consultation today," Mathabatha said.

The St Engenas ZCC has not pronounced on its intentions about its annual Easter. The premier further announced the establishment of the provincial inter-ministerial team to be chaired by the MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba.

Congregants from St Engenas ZCC
Image: Elijar Mushiana

"The committee will meet thrice a week and is comprised of MECs for treasury, education, sport, arts and culture, economic development, agriculture and rural development, transport and community safety, and cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs .

"The other committee is the technical working committee which will deal with specific matters of expertise relating to the outbreak and it will be led by the director general of the provincial government."

MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale said the province will restrict visits to juvenile centres and old age homes.

