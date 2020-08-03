Limpopo premier red-faced at R2.4m shack tender
Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha, who cut a ribbon to launch a controversial shack settlement, claims to have not been aware of the embarrassing structures funded by his province.
A red-faced Mathabatha yesterday shifted the blame after a public outcry and backlash, saying he only found out on arrival on Friday that he was launching a R2.4m 40-shack settlement when he got to Talana hostels in Tzaneen...
