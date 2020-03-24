South Africa

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha fires public works MEC in latest cabinet reshuffle

By S'THEMBILE CELE - 24 March 2020 - 12:36
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has axed public works MEC Monica Mochadi. File photo.
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has axed public works MEC Monica Mochadi. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has announced his first executive reshuffle of the sixth administration, axing MEC public works Monica Mochadi from his handpicked team.

The changes were announced in a statement from his office.

Mochadi has been replaced by Namane Dickson Masemola, who previously served as MEC of transport and community safety. Masemola has been replaced by speaker of the provincial legislature Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.

In the statement, Mathabatha said the changes stemmed from an assessment of the performance of the executive.

“Following the assessment of the performance of the provincial government in carrying out its constitutional mandate over the past 10 months of the sixth administration, the premier of Limpopo, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, has decided to effect changes to the executive council,” the statement reads.

“The premier trusts these changes will add the required value in acceleration of the delivery of services and, more importantly, the improvement of the lives of people of Limpopo province. These changes are with immediate effect.”

Mathabatha replaces 'MEC Wodumo' with Thandi Moraka in a cabinet reshuffle

The Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha is set to announce two new MECs in his executive on Thursday.
News
1 year ago

The full list of Mathabatha’s team following the reshuffle is:

MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure: Namane Dickson Masemola

MEC for transport and community safety: Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

MEC for co-operative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs: Baiskopo Rodgers Makamu

MEC for provincial treasury: Seaparo Charles Sekwati

MEC for health: Dr Phophi Ramathuba

MEC for education: Polly Boshielo

MEC for social development: Nkakareng Rakgwale

MEC for economic development, environment and tourism: Thabo Andrew Mokone

MEC for agriculture and rural development: Nandi Anna Ndalane

MEC for sport, art and culture: Thandi Anna Moraka.

Masondo says yes to being MP after NEC steps in

Two said to have turned down offer from president
News
1 year ago

Committee of inquiry into FNB Stadium stampede postponed indefinitely after legal challenge

The potentially explosive ministerial committee of inquiry into the FNB Stadium stampede last year has been postponed indefinitely.
Sport
2 years ago

Malusi Gigaba checks in to listen to Jacob Zuma at state capture probe

Former minister of finance, public enterprises and home affairs Malusi Gigaba just arrived at the state capture inquiry for the last leg of former ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X