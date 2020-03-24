Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha fires public works MEC in latest cabinet reshuffle

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has announced his first executive reshuffle of the sixth administration, axing MEC public works Monica Mochadi from his handpicked team.

The changes were announced in a statement from his office.

Mochadi has been replaced by Namane Dickson Masemola, who previously served as MEC of transport and community safety. Masemola has been replaced by speaker of the provincial legislature Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.

In the statement, Mathabatha said the changes stemmed from an assessment of the performance of the executive.

“Following the assessment of the performance of the provincial government in carrying out its constitutional mandate over the past 10 months of the sixth administration, the premier of Limpopo, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, has decided to effect changes to the executive council,” the statement reads.

“The premier trusts these changes will add the required value in acceleration of the delivery of services and, more importantly, the improvement of the lives of people of Limpopo province. These changes are with immediate effect.”