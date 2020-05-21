Limpopo chieftancy battle headed to court

An unresolved battle for chieftaincy in Limpopo has seen tribal offices being torched and vandalised, and the dispute is now before court.

The Bakgaga Tribal Authority offices in Ga-Mphahlele outside Polokwane, which helped the community with proof of residence documents, among others, were damaged in violent protests last year.

The partly-burnt offices were shut down last year, forcing locals to travel outside their villages for such services.

Resident Percy Mathabatha said it has been difficult for residents of the 54 villages under Mphahlele to get services from their tribal offices following the dispute.

"People from Seleteng and Dithabeng villages pay almost R30 for a single trip to Lepelle-Nkumpi municipal offices in Lebowakgomo just to get a mere proof of residence. Developments have stalled because there is no royal council to administer issues of land, and the offices are now home for criminals," he said.

Mathabatha, who is also a community leader in the area, told Sowetan that many local business owners who wanted Covid-19 relief funds have been struggling to apply because there was no one to assist them with letters from the tribal authority.