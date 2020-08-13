Emalahleni municipal community members fight over jobs.

A dispute over jobs at Kindal mine in Mpumalanga last week resulted in Emalahleni municipality employees being assaulted by a group of angry residents.

This came after Kindal mine announced last Thursday that it was going to employ 200 people, but community members - mostly young people from Phola and Orgies (Emalahleni) - prevented people from the Emalahleni town from being considered for employment and chased them away. Police had to be called to separate the warring groups.

Then the following day, community members from Emalahleni inner city stormed the municipal building, assaulted and chased away community members from Phola and Orgies working at the municipality.

They said since people from Phola and Orgies do not want them to work at the mine, they too should not work at the municipality, which is based on their side of town.