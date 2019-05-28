Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni announces 'mixed bag' cabinet

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni has announced her “mixed bag” cabinet with gender balance.

Mtsweni announced her “capable cabinet” on Tuesday evening, saying she has consulted with her political party, the ANC, and is content that the five-women and five-men cabinet will serve the people of Mpumalanga.

The cabinet included provincial secretary of the SA Communist Party, Bonakele Majuba, a fierce critic of former premier David Mabuza.

“By the powers vested upon me as the premier of Mpumalanga province and in accordance with section 132, sub-section [2] of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I have, after consultations with the ruling party and our alliance partners, identified and appointed capable men and women who will serve in the executive and assist me in my responsibilities of running government,” Mtsweni said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that these are individuals who will perform their functions to the best of their abilities. These are men and women of high integrity, with unquestionable high work ethics, and collectively have vast experience in political administration.