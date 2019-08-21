Teacher admits chopping up teen girl with albinism

The family of a slain 13-year-old girl with albinism are so terrified of muthi killers that they have made their toddler a prisoner in his own home.

Yesterday, Anna Shabane - the mother of 13-year-old Gabisile - told the Middelburg High Court that the family has had to beef up security at home.

Gabisile was killed after she was abducted from her home in Hlalakahle in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, last year by a group of men who allegedly wanted her body parts for muti purposes.

Gabisile's 15-month-old baby cousin, who didn't have albinism, Nkosikhona Ngwenya, was also abducted with her and later thrown alive off a bridge to drown in a dam near the N4 highway.

One of the four men accused of the double murders, Josiah Thubane, 40, pleaded guilty on all charges including two counts of premeditated murder, two counts of kidnapping, housebreaking with intent to commit murder and one count of violation of a corpse.

Speaking in aggravation of Thubane's sentence, Shabane told the high court that her family was living in fear and that her daughter's killing has destroyed her family.

"I was close to my daughter, and her twin sister Khanyisile has been more shattered by her sister's passing. The manner in which she was killed makes me feel that they should have taken me and not her," she said sobbing.

Shabane told the court that she still has flashbacks of the day she found her daughter's headless and decomposed body with missing body parts.

"I replay the vivid images in my head over and over again and I keep hoping she would come back. She was young and had a bright future ahead of her," said the mother.