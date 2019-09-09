Zondo commission reads municipalities riot act

The state capture inquiry has written to the Mpumalanga MEC for cooperative governance, asking for intervention after some municipalities failed to respond to its questions.

The commission into state capture initially wrote to municipalities in the province to answer certain questions about alleged capture by businesses. However, the commission said some municipalities have failed to furnish it with the information it required in its investigations.

The commission has now written to MEC Mandla Msibi to intervene and force the municipalities to cooperate.

In a letter, the secretary of the commission Bridget Shabalala asked Msibi to order municipalities to comply with its requests.

"The commission requested certain information from the municipalities. While we have mixed success in terms of getting municipalities within your province to respond to us, we are at a stage in which we are asking for your assistance in ordering the outstanding municipalities to comply with our request," read the letter.

The commission requested the municipalities to provide, among others, the audited annual financial statements from the auditor-general and a schedule detailing the various matters that make irregular expenditure as reported in the municipality's annual financial statement.