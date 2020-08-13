South Africa

Mme Mapoloko wife of deceased IPHC leader Glayton Modise has died

13 August 2020 - 12:03

The wife of the late Glayton Modise, the ex-leader of the International Pentecost Holiness Church ()IPHC), has died.

Mme Mapoloko Modise died on August 10 at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. This was confirmed by Siyabonga Mramba, the spokesperson for Tshepiso Modise, the son to the deceased...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X