Emalahleni municipality hauls residents over coals for failing to pay electricity bill

In a bid to reduce its R3.4bn debt to Eskom, the eMalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga decided to cut power to residents in areas of the town where high numbers of consumers don't pay their utility bills.

The municipality said this followed Eskom giving them a two-week deadline to pay R397m out of the total owed.

“Statistics from the credit control division have indicated that the 19,000 residents in the western area have the highest debt, and very low cut-off action is occurring [there],” the municipality said in a separate statement.

The cut-off action had proven to be very effective in the past, it said.