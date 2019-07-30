South Africa

Three learners die as ten are hospitalised from suspected food poisoning

By Mandla Khoza - 30 July 2019 - 07:26
The learners are from the Nelson Ngobeni primary school at Emalahleni.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Three primary school learners have been killed after eating food that is suspected to be poisoned. 

The learners from Nelson Ngobeni primary school at Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, started to complain about stomach pains while others were vomiting. They were then transported to hospital where two died on arrival and the other later. 

“The Department has just  learnt with shock that there are three learners from Nelson Ngubeni Primary School at Emalahleni Local Municipality who passed away this afternoon because of suspected food poisoning. 

"There are currently about ten learners from the same school who are being treated at Emalahleni hospital,” said education spokesperson Jasper Zwane. 

Zwane said MEC Bonakele Majuba will be paying the hospitalised children as well as the school a visit on Tuesday morning. 

“The Department has already deployed officials to the hospital to be with the learners and parents,” said Zwane. 

He said a psycho social unit team was expected to visit the school on Friday to conduct counselling sessions.
