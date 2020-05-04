Food donation by Bushiri causes tension between ANC and EFF in Mpumalanga

After being threatened with arrest and turned away from delivering food parcels at Emalahleni a week ago, Enlightened Christian Gathering leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has donated food to the ANC at Ehlanzeni region to be distributed to poor families who are in need.

Delivering the food, deputy convener of the ANC at Ehlanzeni region, Ngrayi Ngwenya said though politicians were not allowed to do the food delivery from government, but the food he delivered was from his pocket and that of Bushiri.

Though the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi have called on politicians and councillors to refrain from presiding over food delivery, Ngwenya said the food he delivered was not from the government and they delivered from all who needed it regardless of political affiliation.

Economic Freedom fighters leader in Mpumalanga, Collen Sedibe, said though Ngwenya was giving the food to everyone, he senses seclusion of people based on party lines and also opened a case against Ngwenya, saying he breached lockdown regulations.

“Why donate food to the ANC not the government? We know that Bushiri is not patriotic to South Africa. He donated millions of rands to his country but here, he just donated the food and to the ANC and we believed the food benefited only members of the ANC. We know his friends are Candith Mashego-Dlamini and Thandi Shongwe whom are members of the ANC and members of his church, that’s why he gave them the donations,” said the EFF chairperson in Mpumalanga Sedibe.

“Again, Ngrayi Ngwenya in his videos where he was delivering the food to the families, he bridged the lockdown regulations by having many people in attendance, that’s why I’m here at the Malalane police station to open a case against him,” said Sedibe.

However, Ngwenya brushed off the allegations saying he was joined by Bushiri’s donation while he was preparing to do his personal donation to needy families.