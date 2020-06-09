Mixed fortunes for Mpumalanga schools on first day back

Lowveld High School in Mbombela remained closed after parents were issued with letters on Friday stating that two staff members had tested positive for the contagious coronavirus last week.

However, everything went well at Cyril Clarke High SCH and John Mdluli Primary schools at Mataffin village in Mbombela.

Parents brought their children to school early and they were well received and followed Covid-19 restrictions by maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and had their hands sanitised.

Walter Hlaise, provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), was expected to meet its members late yesterday to get reports from them about their first day back at school.

"As it's the first day, we're waiting for reports from our members throughout the regions and we shall know if our members and learners are safe in their schools."

Hlaise said it was not all doom and gloom yesterday.

Provincial education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the first day was satisfying with at least 95% of schools resuming classes.

"We can say that on the first day about 95% of schools opened and teaching and learning [were] going on fine. But we have schools like Mpumelelo Primary, Lowveld High School and others that didn't start well. But our assessment will also be done... as the week progresses," said Zwane.