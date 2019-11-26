WATCH | Brazen, bold and booming: Prostitution in Witbank

Illegal immigrants, human trafficking and kidnapping

In October, police embarked on an intense raid of suspected brothels in the area. Among the 104 people taken in by police were dozens of undocumented foreigners.

Of the women, at least six told police they had been brought to Witbank’s brothels under false pretences and were forced into prostitution. They begged police to take them home, said Hlathi.

The women were rescued, but no arrests were made.

Days after the raid, TimesLIVE visited the area to see whether police were any closer to quelling prostitution rings.

There, we found a number of communes in the infamous French, Jellicoe, Plumer and Allenby streets. At several of these properties, young women stood at the gates, soliciting men.

Explaining why police had instigated the raids, Hlathi said they were sparked by a woman who alleged she was lured from her Krugersdorp home with the promise of a lucrative job in the area.

The 39-year-old escaped the clutches of a group of men who had kept her hostage, raping her and pumping her with drugs.

After being found on the streets, she reportedly refused to open a case, asking police to simply drop her at a taxi rank.

The next morning she was still there. She allegedly begged taxi drivers to take her back to Johannesburg. She was unable to pay the fare and forced to tell the taxi drivers her story.