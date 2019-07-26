Why does it feel we're being led on a song and dance?

A runny chorus line

You simply can't make this stuff up. Mosebenzi Zwane has a choir, guys. A whole church choir!

According to evidence led at the Zondo commission this week, this Gupta acolyte, who once likened himself to a river, struggled to distinguish his job as an MEC from that of running a church choir.

So when a group of black small-scale farmers was supposed to be sent to India for training on dairy farming, Zwane decided to send his choir instead. But the choir did not last long in the subcontinent, the commission heard this week.

Why? Well, they had too much hot curry and their stomachs were running so much they nearly turned their hotel into a river of...

Midnight prowler

Whoever thought the removal of Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings meant the end of press statements that are issued at midnight must have been mistaken.

On Wednesday night Vera went to bed having watched ANC spin doctor Pule Mabe expressing the party's full confidence in Derek Hanekom, an ANC national executive committee member who had been "outed" by Julius Malema as having conspired with the EFF to axe Msholozi in February last year.