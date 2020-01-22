Andile Lungisa launches campaign for Bay ANC leadership

Andile Lungisa officially kicked off his campaign for the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay chair, with just two months to go until the regional elective conference.

At a gathering of ANC supporters at the Zwide rent office on Tuesday, Lungisa was chosen as their favourite to run for the top post.

The gathering, however, was not a formal one and therefore any decision taken at the meeting was not the official position of the branches of the ANC in the Bay.

Lungisa is unlikely to be elected unopposed as a number of names have been bandied about as potential contenders for the chairmanship.

On Lungisa’s wish list for the top five of the ANC in the Bay are former secretary Themba Xathula as deputy chair, ex-Bay youth league secretary Sicelo Mleve as secretary, Nozipho Jodwana as deputy secretary and ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula.

A new regional executive committee (REC) will be elected at the ANC’s Bay conference from March 27 to 29.

The last regional structure was disbanded in 2018 after it failed to convene a regional general council to appoint a chair for the REC after Lungisa was instructed to step down in 2017 by then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

At the time, Lungisa was a member of the ANC provincial executive committee.

Lungisa said he was guided by the structures of the ANC.

“But I want to say that I am available for any position the structures might want to put me in.

“I’m for the unity of the ANC and united members and comrades of the ANC in Port Elizabeth,” Lungisa said.

According to the constitution of the ANC, at least 90% of the delegates at a conference should be from branches in the region, elected at properly constituted branch meetings.